Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Touting investment in workers, VP Harris visits Durham

North Carolina Public Radio | By Mitchell Northam
Published March 2, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST
Biden
Patrick Semansky
/
AP
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the White House, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Washington.

Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Durham on Wednesday to share remarks highlighting the administration's investments in workers.

Aboard Air Force 2, Harris touched town in Durham around 9:33 a.m. Harris, according the White House press pool travel report, stopped to chat for a few moments on the tarmac before departing for Durham Technical Community College.

Students at R.N. Harris Elementary School lined up along the fence and cheered as Harris’ motorcade rode by. Some of them held hand-drawn signs and portraits of the VP.

Harris then toured classes at Durham Technical Community College and the IBEW local 553 apprentice program with Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Congressman David Price (D-04) and Durham Mayor Elaine O’Neal also accompanied Harris and Walsh on the tour, according to the pool report.

At the end of the tour, Harris told a group of students, “Thank you all, you’re helping to make our country strong and help build it up — as the president would like to say, build back better.”

Amidst the trip, Harris tweeted from her account: “The Biden-Harris administration has created 6.6 million jobs and lowered unemployment to 4%. This morning I am in Durham, North Carolina with (Secretary Walsh) to talk about our work on strengthening our nation’s unions and apprenticeship programs.”

Harris is visiting Durham a day after President Joe Biden delivered the annual State of the Union address.

Tags

Politics Kamala HarrisDurhamJobsRoy CooperLabor
Mitchell Northam
Mitchell Northam is a Digital Producer for WUNC. His work has been featured at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, SB Nation, the Orlando Sentinel and Sports Illustrated. He is a graduate of Salisbury University and is also a voter in the AP Top 25 poll for women's college basketball.
See stories by Mitchell Northam
More Stories