Touting investment in workers, VP Harris visits Durham

Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Durham on Wednesday to share remarks highlighting the administration's investments in workers.

Aboard Air Force 2, Harris touched town in Durham around 9:33 a.m. Harris, according the White House press pool travel report, stopped to chat for a few moments on the tarmac before departing for Durham Technical Community College.

Students at R.N. Harris Elementary School lined up along the fence and cheered as Harris’ motorcade rode by. Some of them held hand-drawn signs and portraits of the VP.

Harris then toured classes at Durham Technical Community College and the IBEW local 553 apprentice program with Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Congressman David Price (D-04) and Durham Mayor Elaine O’Neal also accompanied Harris and Walsh on the tour, according to the pool report.

At the end of the tour, Harris told a group of students, “Thank you all, you’re helping to make our country strong and help build it up — as the president would like to say, build back better.”

VP Harris at Durham Tech talking apprenticeship programs pic.twitter.com/F9lJea9mdY — Ayesha Rascoe (@ayesharascoe) March 2, 2022

Amidst the trip, Harris tweeted from her account: “The Biden-Harris administration has created 6.6 million jobs and lowered unemployment to 4%. This morning I am in Durham, North Carolina with (Secretary Walsh) to talk about our work on strengthening our nation’s unions and apprenticeship programs.”

Harris is visiting Durham a day after President Joe Biden delivered the annual State of the Union address.