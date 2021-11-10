NC Republicans are ready to approve a budget, despite no compromise with Gov. Cooper

As state lawmakers prepare to move forward with their own budget, Governor Roy Cooper now faces the threat of a veto-override for the first time in nearly three years as negotiations grind to a conclusion.

It has been forty months since a new comprehensive state budget was enacted into law. Republican legislative leaders and the Democratic governor have quietly been trying to reach a compromise since July, but time is about up.

“You know, he has been included and we’ve certainly appreciated his input on many of this issues in the budget, but he has not signed off at this point,” said Jason Saine (R-Lincoln), House Appropriations Chairman. Saine added the negotiations have become exhausted and with some significant differences remaining, it’s time to forward.

According to multiple lawmakers, the plan is for a budget to move through both chambers of the NC General Assembly by next Thursday. A spokesperson for Governor Cooper said the sides continue to talk and they hope for a compromise.

With the details of a spending plan not complete, it remains unclear if Governor Cooper will sign, veto, or let the budget become law without his signature, a seldom-used third option.

“If we end up with a veto, I believe the votes are there to override the veto,” added Saine.

Two Democratic lawmakers confirmed that sentiment, saying the governor “runs a high risk of an override” if he vetoes the spending plan.

Since Democrats broke GOP supermajority margins, Cooper has upheld 37 seven consecutive vetoes.