Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Politics
NPR News & More

1st Democratic Debate: Live Analysis Of Night 1

By NPR Staff
Published June 26, 2019 at 8:32 PM EDT

Twenty candidates have made it to the first round of Democratic primary debates. Ten take the stage Wednesday night, with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at the center. Night 2, on Thursday, will include former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The two-hour debate, hosted by NBC News/MSNBC/Telemundo, starts at 9 p.m. ET both nights.

As you watch, follow NPR's live blog for analysis and fact checks of the candidates' statements.

Loading...

Can't see the live blog above? Click here.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

PoliticsNPRNPR News
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff
More Stories