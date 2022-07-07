Bringing The World Home To You

Tested Podcast logo
Tested Podcast

Embodied: Accessing Abortion Care In A Southern State Where You Still Can

Published July 7, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT
embodied_social_1080x1080.jpg

Access to abortion care remains uncertain in several states, including North Carolina. In this special episode of Embodied, host Anita Rao speaks with an abortion provider about the steps she's taking.

As Anita Rao’s home state becomes the nearest safe provider for millions of people, she's observing how abortion providers in North Carolina are preparing for the spike in demand. She reconnects with one of them, Dr. Rathika Nimalendran, who has been providing access to abortions in North Carolina for years, to talk about what action she's taking in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
