Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tested Podcast logo
Tested Podcast

How Consequential Are The 2022 Primaries?

Published May 17, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Tested Podcast logo

This year’s primary elections in North Carolina were supposed to be in March. But a group of voters challenged the latest round of redistricting in court, arguing Republicans gave themselves an illegal partisan advantage. Now the new maps are in place, and the elections are set. They just need candidates.

Host Will Michaels talks with the WUNC politics team, Jeff Tiberii and Rusty Jacobs about how the primaries could have more of an impact than they usually do on November’s midterms.

Tested Podcast
Stay Connected
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
See stories by Will Michaels
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii covers politics for WUNC. Before that, he served as the station's Greensboro Bureau Chief.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Rusty Jacobs
Rusty Jacobs is a politics reporter for WUNC.
See stories by Rusty Jacobs