Rohingya Muslims welcome the U.S. declaration of genocide, but violence continues
The Rohingya, a Muslim minority group native to Myanmar, have suffered decades of ethnic cleansing by the country's government. Five years after a deadly peak in violence, the United Stated has finally declared it genocide. But what will this mean for the Rohingya, often called the most persecuted group in the world?
Nurullah Ahmadullah, a Rohingya refugee who lives in the Triangle, shares the story of his long and difficult escape from his homeland with host Anisa Khalifa. She also interviews relief volunteer Zarrin Ayesha and international human rights lawyer Djouida Siaci about the plight of the Rohingya, and what this announcement might mean for them.