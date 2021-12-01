As Cohen Announces Her Exit, A New Variant Arrives

Dr. Mandy Cohen was appointed North Carolina's Secretary of Health and Human Services three years before most of us knew what Covid-19 was. And now, with the announcement that she will leave the job in a few weeks, she will likely be remembered for constantly advising us all to follow the "Three W's" - and as the supervisor of the 17,000-person department that managed hospital surge capacity, testing capacity, tracing capacity, and PPE availability. Host Dave DeWitt looks back at Cohen's legacy - and what's next in the pandemic - with WUNC Health Reporter Jason deBruyn.