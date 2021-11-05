Bringing The World Home To You

Get to know Peter Hans, who may be the UNC System president for a long, long time

Published November 5, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT
UNC System president is one of the most sought-after and difficult jobs in the state. It comes with immense authority, responsibility, and criticism. The president is the direct boss of all 17 campus-based chancellors, and – indirectly – is responsible for 48,000 employees and a quarter-million students. The Assembly's Kyle Villemain profiled the current holder of that job - Peter Hans - and speaks to Host Dave DeWitt about him.

