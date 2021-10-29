Bringing The World Home To You

Tested Podcast

Ouch! Animals get COVID vaccines at the NC Zoo

Published October 29, 2021 at 7:48 AM EDT
The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro has administered first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to 33 of its animals.

The animals who received their first Zoetis shot, will get their second shot a few weeks later, just like humans who got the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Dr. Jb Minter, the Director of Animal Health at the North Carolina Zoo, says he is not concerned that zoo visitors would give the animals COVID, but that the animal’s care givers who have direct contact.

On this episode of Tested, WUNC's Leoneda Inge takes a closer look at how the NC Zoo is administering vaccines.

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is WUNC's race and southern culture reporter, the first public radio journalist in the South to hold such a position. She also is co-host of the podcast Tested and host of the special podcast series, PAULI.
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC.
