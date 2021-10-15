"I Thought I Was The Only One In The World": Latina Converts To Islam

Kathia Guerrero and Shirley Puente of North Carolina are Mexican and Peruvian converts to Islam. The Latina convert experience is mostly missing from mainstream conversations about Muslims, which intrigues Yasmin Bendaas, host of WUNC's newest podcast Me & My Muslim Friends. On this episode of Tested, we share their conversation about what brought them to Islam, how their family took their decision, choosing hijab, and finding community.

