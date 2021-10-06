Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tested Podcast logo
Tested Podcast

Behind the Lines, Part 1: The Ultimate Exercise In Cultivating Political Power

Published October 6, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Tested Podcast logo

In this crossover episode, the WUNC Politics Podcast presents part one in a four-part series examining redistricting in North Carolina.

Every ten years legislators are required to draw new political districts for the U.S. House and North Carolina General Assembly. These new maps have significant ramifications from the mountains, to the coast, to Capitol Hill. In part one of a four-part series, host Jeff Tiberii takes listeners to all corners of the state to hear from people about the process, and he explains how packing, cracking, compactness, and contiguity became some of our most notorious — and important — political terms.

Tags

Tested PodcastTestedTested PodcastRedistrictingBehind The Lines
Stay Connected
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii covers politics for WUNC. Before that, he served as the station's Greensboro Bureau Chief.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii