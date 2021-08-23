Bringing The World Home To You

Tested Podcast

My Mic Sounds Nice: Youth Reporters Bring The Heat This Summer

Published August 23, 2021 at 7:13 AM EDT
Reporters from WUNC's Youth Reporting Institute share their experience in the program this summer.

As students continue to adapt to the obstacles brought on by the pandemic, so has the WUNC Youth Reporting Institute.

This year, the program's 10 youth reporters underwent a hybrid program filled with virtual training and on-the-ground reporting. As they developed their radio journalism skills, they simultaneously unlocked new ways to make connections with various communities and amplified diverse voices throughout North Carolina.

They share some of their behind-the-scenes stories with host Kamaya Truitt.

Tested PodcastWUNC's Youth ReportingTested Podcast
Kamaya Truitt
Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, Truitt moved to Durham, North Carolina, and made it her home. She quickly matriculated from student reporter to Youth mentor and was later named Director of WUNC’s Youth Reporting institute. Truitt has produced radio reports for national broadcast on NPR’s Here & Now, and Oakland Youth Radio. She also currently serves on WUNC Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Accountability Committee.
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC.
