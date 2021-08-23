My Mic Sounds Nice: Youth Reporters Bring The Heat This Summer

As students continue to adapt to the obstacles brought on by the pandemic, so has the WUNC Youth Reporting Institute.

This year, the program's 10 youth reporters underwent a hybrid program filled with virtual training and on-the-ground reporting. As they developed their radio journalism skills, they simultaneously unlocked new ways to make connections with various communities and amplified diverse voices throughout North Carolina.

They share some of their behind-the-scenes stories with host Kamaya Truitt.

