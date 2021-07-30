Bringing The World Home To You

Tested Podcast

Should We Be Angry At The Unvaccinated?

Published July 30, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT
Host Dave DeWitt speaks with Rose Hoban, editor and founder of North Carolina Health News, about how we should feel toward those who have chosen to remain unvaccinated, the efforts to increase North Carolina's vaccination rate, and why some of them might still work.

Here we are, about 18 months into the pandemic, more than one million North Carolinians have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and nearly 14,000 of us have died. And even after the medical miracle of an effective, widely available vaccine, only about half of us have gotten the shot. Now, hospital ICUs are filling back up with unvaccinated patients, many of whom are regretful and frightened. So how should we feel about those who have chosen not to get vaccinated?

COVID-19
Dave DeWitt
Dave DeWitt is WUNC's Feature News Editor. As an editor, reporter, and producer he's covered politics, environment, education, sports, and a wide range of other topics.
