Should We Be Angry At The Unvaccinated?

Here we are, about 18 months into the pandemic, more than one million North Carolinians have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and nearly 14,000 of us have died. And even after the medical miracle of an effective, widely available vaccine, only about half of us have gotten the shot. Now, hospital ICUs are filling back up with unvaccinated patients, many of whom are regretful and frightened. So how should we feel about those who have chosen not to get vaccinated?

