Music Got Me Through

Published July 23, 2021 at 6:20 AM EDT
Which beats, melodies and voices eased the pain of the pandemic for you? Host Leoneda Inge explores the power of music to help us maintain our mental health in trying times. | Love this podcast? Support it today with a donation to wunc.org/give.

Tags

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is WUNC’s race and southern culture reporter, the first public radio journalist in the South to hold such a position. She also is co-host of the podcast Tested and host of the special podcast series, PAULI. Leoneda is the recipient of numerous awards from AP, RTDNA and NABJ. She’s been a reporting fellow in Berlin and Tokyo. You can follow her on Twitter @LeonedaInge.
See stories by Leoneda Inge