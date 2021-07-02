Confederate Monuments Are Coming Down In NC. What Now?

Capitol Square in downtown Raleigh looks a lot different than it did one year ago. That’s because one of the most iconic Confederate monuments in North Carolina is gone. When it was built 125 years ago, it kicked off the building and placement of similar pieces all across the state. Many of those are still standing, and even where some of the statues are gone, the pedestal remains. On this episode of Tested, a fresh look at what these monuments stand for and what they are standing in the way of.

