Confederate Monuments Are Coming Down In NC. What Now?
Host Leoneda Inge speaks with James Williams, the retired public defender for Orange and Chatham Counties, and Kimberly Probolus, a fellow at the Southern Poverty Law Center, about where Confederate Monuments in North Carolina have been taken down, where they still stand, and how these symbols of hate stand in the way of an honest reckoning with systemic white supremacy in the South.
Capitol Square in downtown Raleigh looks a lot different than it did one year ago. That’s because one of the most iconic Confederate monuments in North Carolina is gone. When it was built 125 years ago, it kicked off the building and placement of similar pieces all across the state. Many of those are still standing, and even where some of the statues are gone, the pedestal remains. On this episode of Tested, a fresh look at what these monuments stand for and what they are standing in the way of.