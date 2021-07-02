Bringing The World Home To You

Tested Podcast logo
Tested Podcast

Confederate Monuments Are Coming Down In NC. What Now?

Published July 2, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT
Tested Podcast logo

Host Leoneda Inge speaks with James Williams, the retired public defender for Orange and Chatham Counties, and Kimberly Probolus, a fellow at the Southern Poverty Law Center, about where Confederate Monuments in North Carolina have been taken down, where they still stand, and how these symbols of hate stand in the way of an honest reckoning with systemic white supremacy in the South.

Capitol Square in downtown Raleigh looks a lot different than it did one year ago. That’s because one of the most iconic Confederate monuments in North Carolina is gone. When it was built 125 years ago, it kicked off the building and placement of similar pieces all across the state. Many of those are still standing, and even where some of the statues are gone, the pedestal remains. On this episode of Tested, a fresh look at what these monuments stand for and what they are standing in the way of.

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is WUNC’s race and southern culture reporter, the first public radio journalist in the South to hold such a position. She also is co-host of the podcast Tested and host of the special podcast series, PAULI. Leoneda is the recipient of numerous awards from AP, RTDNA and NABJ. She’s been a reporting fellow in Berlin and Tokyo. You can follow her on Twitter @LeonedaInge.
