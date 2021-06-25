Bringing The World Home To You

Long And Arduous: Writing The North Carolina Budget

Published June 25, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT
The North Carolina General Assembly is months away from finishing the state budget for the next two years, but the state Senate has unveiled its proposal. WUNC's Jeff Tiberii outlines the Senate's priorities and explains why there may not be a budget before the end of the year, let alone the fiscal year.

