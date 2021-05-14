Beginning To Right The Financial Wrongs Of Funding HBCUs

For decades, states and the federal government have funded Historically Black Colleges and Universities at rates much lower than historically white schools. Those funders – public and private – are just beginning to see the systemic racism built into how we pay for colleges, and small steps are being taken to right past wrongs.

Host Dave DeWitt speaks with Liz Schlemmer, WUNC's education reporter, about that history, and how one school – North Carolina A&T State University – is setting fundraising records, and how administrators and advocates hope to build on recent successes.