COVID Vaccination Hesitation

The recent halt to the vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson has sparked some to be skeptical of its safety, and has created a hurdle for ongoing efforts to boost COVID-19 vaccination messaging among Black and Brown communities in North Carolina.

Host Leoneda Inge talks about the ripple effects of the Johnson & Johnson pause with Mari Ross-Alexander, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Health and Wellness at North Carolina Central University, and Dr. Viviana Martinez-Bianchi, director of health equity at Duke University’s Department of Family Medicine and Community Health and co-founder of Latin-19.

Leoneda also reflects on this week’s guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial and what it means for racial justice as killings of Black Americans at the hands of police continue.