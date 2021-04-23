Bringing The World Home To You

Tested Podcast logo
Tested Podcast

COVID Vaccination Hesitation

Published April 23, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT
WUNC-200629_tested_creep_fb_header_820x312.jpg

The recent halt to the vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson has sparked some to be skeptical of its safety, and has created a hurdle for ongoing efforts to boost COVID-19 vaccination messaging among Black and Brown communities in North Carolina.

Host Leoneda Inge talks about the ripple effects of the Johnson & Johnson pause with Mari Ross-Alexander, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Health and Wellness at North Carolina Central University, and Dr. Viviana Martinez-Bianchi, director of health equity at Duke University’s Department of Family Medicine and Community Health and co-founder of Latin-19.

Leoneda also reflects on this week’s guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial and what it means for racial justice as killings of Black Americans at the hands of police continue.

Tested PodcastTested Podcast
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is WUNC’s race and southern culture reporter, the first public radio journalist in the South to hold such a position. She also is co-host of the podcast Tested and host of the special podcast series, PAULI. Leoneda is the recipient of numerous awards from AP, RTDNA and NABJ. She’s been a reporting fellow in Berlin and Tokyo. You can follow her on Twitter @LeonedaInge.
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Rebecca Martinez
Rebecca Martinez produces podcasts at WUNC. She’s been at the station since 2013, when she produced Morning Edition and reported for newscasts and radio features. Rebecca also serves on WUNC’s Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accountability (IDEA) Committee.
