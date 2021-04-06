Leaving It All On The Court
Host Dave DeWitt talks to Touro College’s Dean of Health Sciences Louis Primavera about the identity issues that come with retirement.
Legendary UNC basketball coach Roy Williams has joined the ranks of tens of millions of retired Americans. But Williams said he was “scared to death” of losing his identity as a coach. Tested host Dave DeWitt interviews Touro College’s Dean of Health Sciences Louis Primavera about his book, “The Retirement Maze: What You Should Know Before and After You Retire.”