Tested Podcast
Tested Podcast

Leaving It All On The Court

Published April 6, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT
Host Dave DeWitt talks to Touro College’s Dean of Health Sciences Louis Primavera about the identity issues that come with retirement.

Legendary UNC basketball coach Roy Williams has joined the ranks of tens of millions of retired Americans. But Williams said he was “scared to death” of losing his identity as a coach. Tested host Dave DeWitt interviews Touro College’s Dean of Health Sciences Louis Primavera about his book, “The Retirement Maze: What You Should Know Before and After You Retire.”

Dave DeWitt
Dave DeWitt is WUNC's Feature News Editor. As an editor, reporter, and producer he's covered politics, environment, education, sports, and a wide range of other topics.
Rebecca Martinez
Rebecca Martinez produces podcasts at WUNC. She’s been at the station since 2013, when she produced Morning Edition and reported for newscasts and radio features. Rebecca also serves on WUNC’s Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accountability (IDEA) Committee.
