Lunch counters were some of the most well-known settings for desegregation efforts during the era of Civil Rights. But in Asheville, North Carolina, that battle also played out on a municipal golf course where the careers of some of the greatest Black golfers of the 1960s were launched. Host Leoneda Inge talks with one of those golfers, Billy Gardenhight, and Paul Bonesteel, director of a new documentary about the course called "Muni."