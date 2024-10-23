Bringing The World Home To You

A first-of-its-kind garden comes to life at UNC-Chapel Hill in testimony to NC's Native presence

WUNC | By Sophie Mallinson
Published October 23, 2024 at 5:25 PM EDT
An orange gravel path winds through green grass. Green tree leaves hang down in the top right corner of the image. A blue sign reading "Future site of the American Indian Cultural Garden" sticks out of a patch of land to the left. Behind it is a fence with plants growing inside it, and a brown shed.
Sophie Mallinson
/
WUNC
Work is underway to complete an American Indian Cultural Garden on UNC-Chapel Hill’s campus, with plans to incorporate culturally important plants, ceremonial spaces, and art. The new cultural garden will envelop the Carolina Community Garden across from the UNC American Indian Center on Wilson Street.

Lying nestled in the plants and trees across the street from the UNC American Indian Center is a project more than four years in the making, finally coming to fruition.

An American Indian Cultural Garden is being constructed just a 10-minute walk from UNC-Chapel Hill landmarks, like the Old Well. The American Indian Center said that students had expressed an “overwhelming” need for such a space. The cultural garden is meant to become a space that recognizes and affirms Indigenous presence throughout the state, with plans to incorporate culturally important plants, ceremonial spaces, and art. It will be the first garden of its kind at a public university in North Carolina.

The pertinence of plants

The cultural garden is a collaboration between the UNC American Indian Center and the North Carolina Botanical Garden. While talks for such a space had been ongoing for years, 2019 marked the beginning of transforming those talks into a reality.

In February 2020, the American Indian Center and the N.C. Botanical Garden held its first workshop for the cultural garden. There, students, faculty, and leaders of the state’s tribal communities came together to discuss their visions for what such a space could look like, and what purposes it could serve.

A picture of long corn stalks leaning to the side
Courtesy of Darlene Graham
/
Submitted Image
The Healing Green Space's corn stalks were left leaning at drastic angles after Tropical Storm Debby in August.

With her own garden experience, Waccamaw Siouan elder Darlene Graham, 66, has been one of many providing input at listening sessions for the new garden, sometimes making a two-hour trip up the road from Bolton, N.C.

Back home in Columbus County, Graham helped establish the Healing Green Space on Waccamaw Siouan tribal lands to grow native, sacred, and medicinal plants.

The green space is a garden featuring plants like sassafras, mullein, and the Three Sisters, which are corn, beans, and squash symbiotically growing together. The tall corn stalks weren’t doing as well this year as they had in years prior, according to Graham. They were left leaning at drastic angles shortly after Tropical Storm Debby in August, yet their root systems remained planted firm.

“That corn tells so much about who we are,” Graham said. “How we stood the resistance of time, how we are still here even through the difficulties that we had. That corn tells that story within itself, once you listen to it.”

Waccamaw Siouan elder Darlene Graham braids sweetgrass outside the Healing Green Space she helped develop. She wears a floppy hat, glasses, a striped shirt and jeans, and she sits on a wooden bench. Behind her is a garden with green plants, blooming flowers, trees, and a tall wooden cross.
Sophie Mallinson
/
WUNC
Waccamaw Siouan elder Darlene Graham braids sweetgrass outside the Healing Green Space she helped develop. With her own garden experience, Graham has been one of many providing input at listening sessions for the American Indian Cultural Garden.

Graham said that the Healing Green Space has awakened within herself what she described as a gift of traditional knowledge.

“That Healing Green Space connects us to who we are,” Graham said. “When people said, ‘You didn't exist,’ the plants say we did, and we do. We still exist. It has helped us deal with a lot of historical trauma, and the same will be with the garden in Chapel Hill.”

From Conceptual to Concrete

Groundbreaking on the American Indian Cultural Garden happened last year on UNC-Chapel Hill’s campus, across from the American Indian Center on Wilson Street. A current garden already inhabits much of the space: the Carolina Community Garden, which aims to make fresh produce accessible to University employees. The new cultural garden will wrap around and envelop the community garden.

In July, the cultural garden was still in the early stages of development. It didn’t look like much — yet. Some gravel on the ground laid out half a walkway. But, the associate director of the American Indian Center, Marissa Carmi, has big plans.

The back right of the garden will have a ceremonial gathering space, with boulder seating around a central fire pit. Carmi has also been brainstorming how to incorporate public art and a water feature.

“There's a very, very wet area that holds a lot of water,” Carmi said. “We've been talking about what we could feature back there that is representative of the more low-lying wetlands of the East.”

Daniel Stern holds a green pecan and smiles at the camera. He wears a green shirt, jeans, bright orange chainsaw chaps, and a bright orange protective helmet. He stands in the Cultural Garden, where he has been pruning trees with a chainsaw. Tree limbs are scattered on the ground.
Sophie Mallinson
/
WUNC
While completing some preemptive pruning of trees in the cultural garden, N.C. Botanical Garden’s horticulture director Daniel Stern noticed growing pecans. One goal for the garden is to build its programming around the seasonality of the space, hosting activities related to the plants in bloom.

Like any good garden, it will showcase various plants. Those will be native, sacred or otherwise important to native communities. Some of the plants were already in the space: a dogwood tree will serve as a prayer tree; cedars in the area are part of the four sacred medicines in Native practices. There are pecan trees throughout, with green nuts beginning to grow in bunches.

“When this pecan tree drops a bunch of pecans, it would be really fun to have some type of event around that,” Carmi said. “Pecans shells can be used for different types of Native crafts, so we could do programming with that. We will be working with the garden in its seasonality. When it produces, when it gives, that's when we're going to build the programming around it.”

Around $164,000 have gone into the garden’s development, according to the Botanical Garden, with funding from organizations like the Mellon Foundation, the Triangle Community Foundation, the Jandy Ammons Foundation, and the Jessie Ball duPont Fund.

While unique, Carmi said that the garden is part of a growing movement for a return to Indigenous expertise on land stewardship and conservation. She said that she hopes the garden helps Native students, staff, and faculty feel welcome on campus. And, in addition to being a gathering and meditative space, Carmi said that she wants it to be an educational one too. Through the art and plants, she said, the garden can highlight the diversity of native communities across the south, and how similar resources may be used differently.

“Native people are everywhere, and sometimes it doesn't seem that way,” Carmi said. “That's what makes things like the garden really significant. It brings visibility to a population that is often rendered invisible, even though Native people are everywhere.”

North Carolina has the largest American Indian population east of the Mississippi River, with eight state-recognized tribes: the Coharie, the Eastern Band of Cherokee, the Haliwa-Saponi, the Lumbee, the Meherrin, the Occaneechi Band of the Saponi Nation, the Sappony, and the Waccamaw Siouan. The state is also home to the Tuscarora Nation, based in Robeson County.

UNC community members share their thoughts on the American Indian Cultural Garden. Each slide shows a portrait of the speaker, with their quote written across the photo in white text. Danielle Hiraldo, UNC American Indian Center director Citizen of the Lumbee Tribe “The American Indian Culture Garden represents a lot of things. It represents the resistance with our Indigenous peoples, that we still remain. We are here; we are thriving tribal communities in North Carolina and the South.”
1 of 5  — 1danielle.png
Danielle Hiraldo, UNC American Indian Center director
Sophie Mallinson / WUNC
Zoey Locklear, Carolina Indian Circle president Citizen of the Coharie and Lumbee Tribes “It's a wonderful initiative to take up space on this campus and to just showcase American Indian peoples and our histories, our cultures, our native plants. Having a space to house those native plants, and for people to be able to find serenity and peace, and just take in all that is the American Indian Cultural Garden is going to be wonderful.”...“I'm super excited to see it open in the spring and just be able to exist in the space with it.”
2 of 5  — 2zoey NEWEST.png
Zoey Locklear, Carolina Indian Circle president
Sophie Mallinson / WUNC
Jesalyn Keziah, Triangle Native American Society executive director Citizen of the Lumbee Tribe “I can't tell you how incredible it feels to see it actually breaking ground and coming into fruition. The prayers and the voices that have gone into this — some of our elders have passed on in the time that we've been waiting to bring this into fruition. For years, we did programming in the spirit of the garden while we were waiting to build the actual garden. So, to have that physical space is just a joy.”
3 of 5  — 3jesalyn.png
Jesalyn Keziah, Triangle Native American Society executive director
Sophie Mallinson / WUNC
Catherine Oxendine, UNC junior Citizen of the Lumbee Tribe “To know that we have this space on campus just for us to be able to be together and know that we have the support of UNC and its staff, it's just really special and heartwarming to me, and to know that it's probably gonna be here for years to come.”
4 of 5  — 4catherine NEWEST.png
Catherine Oxendine, UNC junior
Sophie Mallinson / WUNC
Larry Chavis, former UNC American Indian Center director Citizen of the Lumbee Tribe “It's uplifting to see that there's a place where our community can gather on campus. It's a really unique space that reflects our culture, that reflects who we are. We had community members actually come up from across the state and dream with us about what the garden could be. It really is a place more than just for students on campus, for faculty and staff, it's a place for really anyone."
5 of 5  — 5larry NEWEST.png
Larry Chavis, Former UNC American Indian Center director
Sophie Mallinson / WUNC

Starting to Feel Like Something

Last month, many of the cultural garden’s local trees received some preemptive pruning from Daniel Stern, the N.C. Botanical Garden’s horticulture director.

Stern has been in charge of using community input to transform the conceptual design for the garden into something more specific and construction-ready. That can consist of decisions like whether shade should be provided by trees or structures in some areas, or where the garden’s boulders should be sourced from. He said that this project has been unique in comparison to others due to the immense cultural considerations put into the design elements.

“This trope of the snake eating its own tail, that's one of the inspirations behind the sinewy walkway that takes people through this space,” Stern said. “So, we're keeping the aesthetics very naturalistic here, and sourcing a lot of this material locally. A lot of this is about really bringing out the beauty of here as well, this particular place.”

For the past year, Stern has helped transform the space from one overrun by invasive plants into an open canvas.

“It's starting to feel like something,” Stern said. “I'm excited that we're breaking ground and moving forward.”

It felt like something for Waccamaw Siouan elder Darlene Graham too. After a recent personal loss in Chapel Hill brought her back to the area, Graham found herself visiting the garden. She said that just looking at all it will grow to be, she knows it will serve as a sense of home and remembrance for visitors, and something more, too.

“That garden is going to bring a peace that surpasses all understanding,” Graham said.

According to the UNC American Indian Center, the garden’s infrastructure — things like the pathway, seating and fences — should be completed this fall, with community planting sessions later in the year and an opening celebration come spring. But even then, the center said, a garden is never really done. This one is an ever-growing labor of love.
Arts & Culture UNC-Chapel HillNative TribesNorth Carolina Botanical Garden
Sophie Mallinson
Sophie Mallinson joined WUNC as a daily news intern in summer 2023. She since has worked as a reporter for the daily news team, largely focusing on environmental stories.
