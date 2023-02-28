Heidi Pérez-Moreno is a daily news intern with WUNC for the spring 2023 semester. She is currently a senior at UNC-Chapel Hill, where she is studying journalism.

Originally from Miami, Florida, Pérez-Moreno transferred to UNC in August of 2020 from Miami Dade College, where she served as editor-in-chief of her student newspaper, The Reporter. Since then, she has reported with The Texas Tribune and Los Angeles Times.

You can reach her via email at hperezmoreno@wunc.org and on Twitter at @heyperezmoreno.