Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
A headshot of a woman with brown hair wearing a beige turtleneck.

Heidi Pérez-Moreno

Daily News Intern

Heidi Pérez-Moreno is a daily news intern with WUNC for the spring 2023 semester. She is currently a senior at UNC-Chapel Hill, where she is studying journalism.

Originally from Miami, Florida, Pérez-Moreno transferred to UNC in August of 2020 from Miami Dade College, where she served as editor-in-chief of her student newspaper, The Reporter. Since then, she has reported with The Texas Tribune and Los Angeles Times.

You can reach her via email at hperezmoreno@wunc.org and on Twitter at @heyperezmoreno.