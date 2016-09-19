Corinne Bailey Rae: Tiny Desk Concert

It's been six years since Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae released her second album, The Sea,so this Tiny Desk concert feels like both a re-introduction and a welcome back. The Seadealt with the sudden death of her husband, saxophonist Jason Rae; since then, she's married producer Steve Brown, and together they've made a new record called The Heart Speaks In Whispers. That album hasthis English singer recording with the likes of Esperanza Spalding, Marcus Miller and members of the band KING.

There's real joy in this genre-defying performance — just great songs and a unique voice. It's a treat for new fans and old friends alike.

The Heart Speaks In Whispers is available now (iTunes) (Amazon).

Set List

"Paris Nights / New York Mornings"

"Hey, I Won't Break Your Heart"

"The Skies Will Break"



Credits

Producers: Bob Boilen, Niki Walker; Audio Engineers: Suraya Mohamed, Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Colin Marshall; Production Assistant: Rachel Horn; Photo: Morgan McCloy/NPR.

