Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Music

Heavy Rotation: 5 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Published March 7, 2013 at 7:00 AM EST
Tame Impala.
Tame Impala.

Our panel of public-radio music obsessives has five more favorites to share. KCRW music director Jason Bentley can't get enough of the new Frightened Rabbit album. Alisa Ali, a DJ for New York's The Alternate Side indie-rock channel, picked a great new track by the promising Glasgow act CHVRCHES. Baltimore's Friday-night hip-hop show Strictly Hip Hop highlighted the new jam by Joey Bada$$. Jessi Whitten, the music director at OpenAir in Colorado, loves the new Lady Lamb the Beekeeper. And Dave P., host of the futuristic dance-music show Making Time Radio, found a sick remix of Tame Impala by Australian producer Light Year.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR MusicNPR NewsMorning Edition