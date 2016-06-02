Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Clinton On Foreign Policy; Rules To Limit Payday Lending

By Korva Coleman
Published June 2, 2016 at 8:33 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Clinton To Tout Her Foreign Policy Experience In California Speech.

-- New Rules To Ban Payday Lending 'Debt Traps'.

And here are more early headlines:

German Lawmakers Approve Armenian Genocide Resolution. (BBC)

Senate Report Says 4 Carmakers Still Using Takata Airbags. (New York Times)

Yet More Rain Headed For Inundated Central Texas. (AccuWeather)

Flooding In France And Germany Leaves Several Dead. (BBC)

U.N. Chief Wants To Send Hundreds More Peacekeepers To Mali. (Reuters)

Bay Area Hosts NBA, NHL Finals. (AP)

Rare Giant Panda Cub Born In Belgian Zoo. (Reuters)

