WSPD adds charges for juvenile suspect and parent in connection with Fourth of July shooting

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published July 7, 2025 at 2:36 PM EDT
A couple walks through the stands at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem.
WFDD FILE
Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem was the site of a shooting incident involving two juveniles that took place following an Independence Day fireworks display.

Additional charges have been filed against the 16-year-old suspect arrested on July 4 for allegedly shooting a juvenile outside Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem. The suspect’s parent has also been charged.

The altercation occurred following an Independence Day fireworks display. Law enforcement officials say it appears to have been a targeted attack, and the victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The suspect, Cortez Jimel Arbery, Jr., was initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, as well as drug possession. Further investigation over the weekend showed that a vehicle was struck during the shooting, leading to additional pending charges. They include discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and three counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon.

On Saturday evening, Arbery’s parent, 46-year-old Tia Shaundree Barnes, was also arrested. She faces multiple charges, including contributing to the delinquency of a minor; resisting, delaying, and obstructing a public officer; and possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.

In a written statement, Police Chief William Penn, Jr., said, “Earlier this summer, we warned that parents would be held accountable if they failed to supervise their children—and we meant it.”
