The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

Remnants of Chantal hit NC; 'Southern News, Southern Politics' with Rob Christensen

By Leoneda Inge,
Jeff Tiberii
Published July 7, 2025 at 2:28 PM EDT
A tree down in Chapel Hill after the remnants of Chantal hit North Carolina.
Erin Keever / WUNC
A tree down in Chapel Hill after the remnants of Chantal hit North Carolina.

0:01:00

Chantal's damage and aftermath in North Carolina

Flash flooding from Tropical Storm Chantal caused evacuations and water rescues in several NC counties. We get an update from a National Weather Service meteorologist.

Dan Leins, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh

0:13:00

Southern News, Southern Politics: How a Newspaper Defined a State for a Century

Rob Christensen headshot by Robert T. Willett

The Raleigh News and Observer has a complicated and consequential history in North Carolina. The story of the N&O – or the “Nuisance & Disturber” as some called it over the years – is also the story of the family that owned and ran the paper from the late 1800s to the end of the 20th century. And about how the News & Observer didn’t just report on politics, but also shaped politics, for generations of North Carolinians.

Rob Christensen, a former political columnist for the News and Observer, talks with Leoneda Inge about his new book, Southern News, Southern Politics: How a Newspaper Defined a State for a Century. This conversation originally aired in February 2025.

Rob Christensen, former political columnist for the News and Observer in Raleigh, author of Southern News, Southern Politics: How a Newspaper Defined a State for a Century

0:33:00

Repair Café NC fixes broken household items, while building skills and community

As prices on many goods rise, are you more likely to try to fix broken household items rather than buy something new? Don Fick, founder and organizer of Repair Café NC, has been helping people fix lamps, clocks, toys, and even furniture for almost a decade. Don joins Due South’s Jeff Tiberii to talk about how Repair Cafe works to make things work once again – and helps build skills, and community, along the way. This conversation originally aired in April 2025.

Don Fick, Founder and Organizer, Repair Café NC

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
