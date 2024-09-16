National survey shows a slight decline in North Carolina for uninsured people

There are more than 10 million North Carolina residents. According to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey , 9.2% of the population were without health insurance last year, compared to 9.3% in 2022.

But one year from now, the survey is expected to show a dramatic increase for people who are insured due to Medicaid expansion. In July, the State Department of Health and Human Services reported that over 500,000 people received health insurance in 2024 by enrolling in the state’s Medicaid expansion program, since it went live in December.

Meanwhile, those living in poverty have remained unchanged for the population, but increased by about 15,000 for children 18 and under in 2023, compared to 2022.