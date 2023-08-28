North Carolina-based furniture company Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams abruptly shuts down

A North Carolina-based furniture company abruptly shut its doors over the weekend, leaving hundreds of workers without jobs.

Founded in 1989, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams sold high-end home furnishings through its website and 25 retail stores in the U.S. and Canada. About 700 people worked at its main factory in Taylorsville, in Alexander County. The company also had a factory in Hiddenite and a design center in Statesville.

The Taylorsville Times published a story on Saturday, showing locked gates at the Taylorsville plant. A sign posted to gate read, "Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams has recently and unexpectedly learned that we are unable to continue business operations."

Employees were told not to report to work Monday. The Times also published a letter from Interim CEO Chris Moye, saying the company "recently and unexpectedly learned that we are unable to secure critical financing to continue business operations." Moye said employee benefits will end Aug. 31, with a last day of employment on Oct. 25.

As of Monday afternoon, the company's website and social media channels remain active. There is no mention of the closure.

Alexander County leaders are pledging to help affected workers.

"As students will be returning to school tomorrow, all the moms, dads, and grandparents that are affected by this closure will now be looking for new jobs. I want to challenge our local industries to publicize job openings and reach out to these folks who have lost their job at no fault of their own," county commission chair Marty Pennell said in a statement on Sunday.

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams is the second North Carolina furniture company to close without notice this month. 945 workers lost their jobs when Klaussner Home Furnishings closed its Randolph County plant on Aug. 7.

