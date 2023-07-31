Bringing The World Home To You

News

Police search for driver who intentionally hit 6 migrant workers; injuries aren’t life-threatening

WUNC | By Associated Press
Published July 31, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT
A picture of lights on a police car.
Alejandro Mejía Greene/JubiloHaku
/
Flickr Creative Commons

Six migrant workers were intentionally hit by an SUV in a Walmart parking lot in North Carolina on Sunday, police said.

The workers were hit at a Walmart in Lincolnton in what appears to have been an intentional assault with a vehicle, but the Lincolnton Police Department said in a statement posted on social media that the driver’s motives are still under investigation. The workers were taken to a hospital with various injuries, but police said none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Police are asking the public for help identifying the driver and the vehicle, described as an older model black sport utility vehicle with a luggage rack.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
