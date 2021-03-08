-
Walmart launched a pilot program Wednesday using drones to deliver groceries and household essentials in a North Carolina city.The retail giant is using…
-
When Andy Fisher co-founded the Community Food Security Coalition in 1994, he had a clear goal of advocating for food security. During his 17 years…
-
-
The nation’s largest employer plans to add 450 workers at a new perishable grocery distribution center in Mebane. The facility will serve about 120…
-
There are five new Walmart stores in North Carolina that might make you do a double-take. They’re mini Walmarts popping up in rural communities, miles…