Sandhills Pride moves forward after protested Moore County drag show

North Carolina Public Radio | By Will Michaels
Published December 28, 2022 at 9:04 AM EST
The organization Sandhills Pride will soon host some of its first support meetings since protests at a drag show in Southern Pines.

The show earlier this month attracted protesters who argued it was harmfully sexual in nature. It had just started when someone shot up two electric substations in Moore County, knocking out power to most of the area.

Sandhills Pride hosts support groups for local LGBTQ youth and adults. Executive director Lauren Mathers says those programs will return in January while the group focuses on other support like food and clothing donations.

"Because this didn't just affect the 360 people in that theater or the people who were outside protesting or the LGBTQ community," Mathers said. "This affected every single one of our neighbors."

Authorities are still investigating and have not made a connection between the attack and protests against the drag show.

Mathers says the LGBTQ youth and adult support groups will resume next month.

"Getting that program back up in January as quickly as we can and getting people back together as quickly as we can is going to be an important goal for me so that there is a feeling of community," she said.

