Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

NC Rep. Hanig switches chambers with Senate appointment

North Carolina Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 30, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT
Screen Shot 2022-08-30 at 3.21.29 PM.png
www.ncleg.gov
Sen. Bobby Hanig (R- District 1)

A North Carolina House member has officially joined the state Senate — the chamber that he's already campaigning to serve in for the next two years.

Screen Shot 2022-08-30 at 3.25.16 PM.png
www.ncleg.gov
The newly appointed Sen. Bobby Hanig represents state Senate District 1 — composed of Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hertford, Hyde, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell, and Washington Counties.

Republican Rep. Bobby Hanig of Currituck County was the choice of GOP activists in several northeastern counties that compose the 1st Senate District to succeed Sen. Bill Steinburg of Chowan County, who resigned at the end of July.

As required by law, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper formally appointed Hanig last week, and Hanig took the oath of office on Monday at the Currituck County Courthouse.

Hanig's Senate's term expires at the end of the year. He's already running in November for a two-year term in the Senate in a different 1st District reconfigured by redistricting. Valerie Jordan is the Democratic nominee in that race.

Hanig's switch also means a seat vacancy in the current 6th House District that he represented until Monday.

Tags

News NCGANC SenatorsNC House
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
More Stories