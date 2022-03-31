Bringing The World Home To You

State panel discusses new model for teacher licensing, pay

North Carolina Public Radio | By Liz Schlemmer
Published March 31, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT
A state commission met today to discuss a new model for teacher licensing and compensation.

The new model would create an alternative pathway for becoming a teacher and advanced roles that could increase a teacher's pay. It would also do away with annual pay increases.

On Thursday, the Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Commission talked about the pros and cons. The panel includes representatives from school districts and colleges of education.

One of the pros they discussed is that the model would allow teacher assistants to pursue becoming teachers while getting paid.

One of the cons brought up was that experienced teachers who do not want to mentor beginning teachers would get a base salary of $45,000 year after year. That's currently the base salary for teachers with 10 years of experience. Teachers who are successful in advanced roles would be paid more than the top of the current pay scale.

At this point, it's all a proposal. Only the General Assembly can make these changes.

Liz Schlemmer
Liz Schlemmer is WUNC's Education Reporter, covering preschool through higher education. Email: lschlemmer@wunc.org
