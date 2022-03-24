Lt. governor apologizes for an abortion he paid for back in 1989

Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is apologizing for an elective abortion his wife had 33 years ago.

The staunchly conservative Robinson has long been an opponent of a woman’s fundamental right to an abortion. An old comment on a Facebook post was unearthed recently in which Robinson acknowledged his wife had an abortion in the late 1980s.

On Thursday, he offered an apology via video on Facebook.

"It was the hardest decision we ever made. Sadly it was the wrong one. This decision has been with us ever since. It’s because of this experience and our spiritual journey that we are so pro-life," Robinson said.

In the post from August 2012, Robinson wrote on his personal Facebook page that abortion is "wrong when others do it and it was wrong when I paid for it to be done to my unborn child in 1989."

Robinson was a political newcomer who won election in 2020. He has made anti-Semitic, homophobic comments, denied climate change and consistently been a lightning rod for controversy. Still, Robinson has proven to be a strong fundraiser and is seen as a leading Republican gubernatorial candidate in 2024.

The state Democratic party released a statement Wednesday implying hypocrisy among the state Republican party which has been relatively silent about this latest Robinson controversy.

"The Republican Party, whose platform includes anti-choice policies that would limit abortion access, is now calling the issue a “personal matter” that they won’t weigh in on," the release stated.

Rachel Stein, spokesperson for the Democratic party, went on to say that even Mark Robinson needs access to abortion.

“People from all walks of life – and political parties – have experiences with abortion. The North Carolina Republican Party ought to offer the same respect and privacy to every pregnant person’s health care decisions that they are giving to the Lieutenant Governor,” Stein said.

WUNC's Naomi Prioleau and Joe Jurney contributed to this story.

