-
Republicans outperformed polls in North Carolina and much of the nation in last night’s general election. But many results are still unclear and likely…
-
Republicans outperformed polls in North Carolina and much of the nation in last night’s general election. But many results are still unclear and likely…
-
It's been three weeks since Super Tuesday. Dozens of winners in federal, state, and local races were celebrating that night. But the vast majority of…
-
Republican Dan Forest wants to be promoted to governor of North Carolina. Forest, in his second-term as lieutenant governor, says Democratic incumbent Roy…
-
One of the most heavily contested political races in the state has come to a close. Republican Dan Forest will become North Carolina’s next lieutenant…
-
On November 6th, North Carolina voters will elect a new governor. They're also making selections for Council of State offices. Isaac-Davy Aronson has this…
-
In the Republican run-off election for Lieutenant Governor on Tuesday Dan Forest beat Tony Gurley.Jeff Tiberii: Forest received nearly 68-percent of the…
-
Early voting is underway in North Carolina's primary run-off elections. In races in which no candidate received more than 40% of the vote in the May 8th…
-
The Democratic candidates wanting to be the state's next Lieutenant Governor are working to show voters the differences between them.Gurnal Scott: State…
-
Earlier this week we profiled two Democratic candidates for governor: former U.S. Congressman Bob Etheridge and State House Representative Bill Faison.…