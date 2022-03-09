Gas prices continue to rise in NC, across nation. Here's some ways to ease your pain at the pump.

Gas prices have risen sharply in North Carolina along with the rest of the country.

As of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, the website Gas Buddy stated that the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gas in North Carolina was $4.232. That price is up almost 63 cents from last week and a little more than 92 cents from last month.

On Tuesday, the Biden Administration banned imports of Russian oil because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine which is nearing the two-week mark.

Only three counties in North Carolina on the website show prices under $4 a gallon. They are Ashe, Caswell, and Montgomery, respectively.

Nationwide, the average gallon of gas was $4.252 on Wednesday afternoon, according to AAA. A growing number of governors and state lawmakers across the U.S. have called for the suspension of gas taxes to provide relief to motorists.

With Easter holiday, one the busiest holidays for travel, a little more than a month away, Gas Buddy has offered some tips to help save on fuel costs:

