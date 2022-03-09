Gas prices continue to rise in NC, across nation. Here's some ways to ease your pain at the pump.
Gas prices have risen sharply in North Carolina along with the rest of the country.
As of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, the website Gas Buddy stated that the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gas in North Carolina was $4.232. That price is up almost 63 cents from last week and a little more than 92 cents from last month.
On Tuesday, the Biden Administration banned imports of Russian oil because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine which is nearing the two-week mark.
Only three counties in North Carolina on the website show prices under $4 a gallon. They are Ashe, Caswell, and Montgomery, respectively.
Nationwide, the average gallon of gas was $4.252 on Wednesday afternoon, according to AAA. A growing number of governors and state lawmakers across the U.S. have called for the suspension of gas taxes to provide relief to motorists.
With Easter holiday, one the busiest holidays for travel, a little more than a month away, Gas Buddy has offered some tips to help save on fuel costs:
- Slow down: As the speed increases, the aerodynamic drag increases in an exponential fashion. Driving 62 mph instead of 75 mph will reduce fuel consumption by about 15%.
- Do not accelerate or brake hard: By anticipating the traffic and applying slow steady acceleration and braking, fuel economy may increase by as much as 20%.
- Keep tires properly inflated: Keep the air pressure at the level recommended by your vehicle maker. A single tire under inflated by 2 PSI, increases fuel consumption by 1%.
- Use air conditioner sparingly: When the A/C is on, it puts extra load on the engine forcing more fuel to be used. The defrost position on most vehicles also uses the A/C.
- Close those windows: Open windows, especially at highway speeds, increase drag and result in decreased fuel economy of up to 10%.
- Service vehicle regularly: Proper maintenance avoids poor fuel economy related to dirty air filters, old spark plugs, or low fluid levels.
- Use cruise control: Maintaining a constant speed over long distances often saves gas.
- Avoid heavy loads: Remove the sand bags from your trunk in the spring and pack lightly for long trips.
- Avoid long idles: If you anticipate being stopped for more than 1 minute, shut off the car. Restarting the car uses less fuel than letting it idle for this time.
Stay away from the gas guzzlers: When buying a new vehicle examine the vehicle's rated fuel efficiency. Usually choosing a small vehicle with a manual transmission will provide you with great fuel economy.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.