WATCH LIVE: NC Coronavirus Task Force Briefing

The development came a week after the school district allowed most of its more than 7,000 quarantined students to go back into the classroom before their 14-day isolation period had expired as long as they weren't symptomatic or infected.
Jeff Tiberii speaks with Dr. Jeffrey Engel, the North Carolina State epidemiologist from 2002 through 2009, and the state health director from 2009 to 2012, about North Carolina's history with vaccine hesitancy and misinformation.
COVID-19 has torn through the largely rural and racially-diverse community. In the past two weeks, 37 people have died from the disease. That represents more than 10% of those who have died from COVID-19 in the county since March of 2020.