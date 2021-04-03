Shooting at Wilmington house party kills three, injures at least four

*This is a developing story and will be updated with more information if and when it becomes available.

Early Saturday morning, shortly after midnight, a shooting at a private house party in Wilmington, North Carolina killed three and injured at least four. It’s still unclear who opened fire, or why.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, the shooting took place at 718 Kidder St. during a house party. Three were killed and four are now at the New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams says while no suspects or motive have yet been identified, police do not believe the public is in danger. Williams has not yet convened a press conference to address the shooting.

Authorities have not yet listed the condition of the wounded, and are withholding the identifies of the deceased until the next of kin are notified.

Police are also investigating a Friday afternoon shooting which took place several blocks away and sent two to the hospital. According to WPD, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 4:10 p.m. at 6th and Meares.

It’s not known if the two shootings are related.

Copyright 2021 WHQR. To see more, visit WHQR.