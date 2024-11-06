ZINE: How Rising Heat Affects Outdoor Workers in North Carolina

North Carolina is seeing the effects of a warming climate. Workers in a number of industries - including agriculture, construction, and transportation - face a disproportionate impact of rising heat.

WUNC created this zine to support new ways to distribute news and information about the impact of rising heat on outdoor workers, the topic central to our Scorched Workers series. We will distribute the zine from Nov. 7-9, at the 2024 Hispanic Heritage Book Fair hosted by El Centro Hispano.

In collaboration with Durham-based Mexican-American illustrator, Antonio Alanis, this storytelling format is designed to raise awareness for climate change’s impact on the state's outdoor workforce and offer tips for those most vulnerable to heat-related illness.

Download a printable version of the zine in English here.

Download a printable version of the zine in Spanish here.

Support for this zine comes from the Kozik Environmental Justice Reporting Grants funded by the National Press Foundation and the National Press Club Journalism Institute. It was produced in partnership with El Centro Hispano.