Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

North Carolina AG Stein sues over PFAS fire foam

North Carolina Public Radio | By Bradley George
Published October 19, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT
Abortion-North Carolina
Hannah Schoenbaum
/
AP
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein speaks in favor of protecting abortion access alongside U.S. Rep. Deborah Ross at a press conference at the North Carolina Department of Justice in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.

Aqueous Film Forming Foam, or AFFF, has been around since the 1960s.

It's mixed with water and used to extinguish fires that contain flammable liquids, like jet fuel. AFFF can easily seep into groundwater.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein alleges there are high chemical concentrations at Piedmont Triad International Airport, Camp Lejune, and Marine Corps Air Station New River.

Stein's office is suing foam makers, including 3M, DuPont and Chemours. In a statement, Stein says the companies knew of the hazards of AFFF, "But they continued to sell this product to line their pockets at the expense of our health and our drinking water. It’s wrong and unlawful, so I’m taking them to court and will fight to make sure they clean up the mess they made."

The Attorney General filed four similar suits last year.

The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports that trials in some of those suits will begin next spring.

3M could have to pay billions of dollars if it's found liable for pollution-related illnesses.

Tags
Environment Josh SteinPFASCamp Lejeune
Bradley George
Bradley George is WUNC's AM reporter. A North Carolina native, his public radio career has taken him to Atlanta, Birmingham, Nashville and most recently WUSF in Tampa. While there, he reported on the COVID-19 pandemic and was part of the station's Murrow award winning coverage of the 2020 election. Along the way, he has reported for NPR, Marketplace, The Takeaway, and the BBC World Service. Bradley is a graduate of Guilford College, where he majored in Theatre and German.
See stories by Bradley George
More Stories