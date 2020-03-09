Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Environment

Blind Horse That Was 'King' Of The Outer Banks Has Died

WFAE | By Associated Press,
Associated Press
Published March 9, 2020 at 1:18 PM EDT
Amadeo the horse has died at 40.
Amadeo the horse has died at 40.

GRANDY, N.C. — A blind wild horse that had roamed North Carolina's Outer Banks has died.

Amadeo the horse has died at 40.
Credit Corolla Wild Horse Fund / Facebook
/
Amadeo the horse has died at 40.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Amadeo passed away on Friday. The horse was once considered a king of the undeveloped beaches north of Corolla.

Before he lost his sight, the stallion fought for his harem of mares. He already was blind in one eye when a stallion damaged his other eye.

Amadeo retired to a farm in Grandy for aging wild horses and became a visitor favorite. In recent weeks, Amadeo became increasingly stiff and unable to move freely.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund said the 40-year-old horse couldn't get up after a fall and died quickly and peacefully. 

"He was surrounded in love by his horse friends, Luna the barn kitty, his canine best friend Lucile, and our herd manager and trainer," the group wrote Sunday in a tribute posted to Facebook. "Yesterday he was lovingly and respectfully buried in his pasture and sent off to run with his ancestors by many of the people who loved him and cared for him over the years."

Copyright 2021 WFAE. To see more, visit .

Tags

EnvironmentWild HorsesCorolla
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Associated Press
Related Stories
More Stories