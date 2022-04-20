Bringing The World Home To You

News

First foal born this year to Outer Banks wild horses dies

North Carolina Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 20, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT
A foal born this year to a herd of wild Spanish mustangs that roams North Carolina's Outer Banks has died unexpectedly, according to a group that manages the herd.

The foal named Charlie was born in late March and had appeared healthy until his death, the Virginian-Pilot reported, citing the Corolla Wild Horse Fund.

The group said in a Facebook post that Charlie was seen on camera footage walking near his mom Thursday afternoon. Minutes later he laid down, and by about 10 minutes later he had died.

“His parents and brother are fine and behaving normally, though of course were very distressed by his sudden loss,” the post said.

A necropsy was planned Friday.

Charlie was the first foal born this spring to the group that lives along the northern beaches in Currituck County, the newspaper reported. Three more have been born since then.

Tags

News Wild HorsesCorollaOuter Banks
