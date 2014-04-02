Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
Environment
Tom Augspurger, USFWS, taking core sample as EPA's Alan Humphrey documents the ash bar during February 8th reconnaissance of Dan River coal ash spill. Photo by Sara Ward, USFWS..
The Latest News On The Coal Ash Spill in Eden, NC
Coal ash is the waste that remains when coal is burned. It is usually collected in a dump, known as a pond. North Carolina has more than 30 such sites in 14 different locations across the state. A pipe running under one of the ponds run by Duke Energy in Eden NC ruptured in February of 2014. The coal ash spilled, largely affecting the Dan River which flows into Virginia. The spill is the third largest of its kind in U.S. history.Many see potential complications because North Carolina's governor, Pat McCrory, worked for Duke Energy for 28 years.

Concerns Linger For N.C. Residents After Coal Ash Spill

North Carolina Public Radio | By Jeff Tiberii
Published April 2, 2014 at 5:00 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

A federal criminal investigation is focusing on Duke Energy and a North Carolina state environmental agency. A couple of months ago, as you may recall, a storm water pipe ruptured and poured as much as 39,000 tons of potentially toxic carbon byproduct into the Dan River in North Carolina.

North Carolina Public Radio's Jeff Tiberii reports.

JEFF TIBERII, BYLINE: The third-largest coal ash spill in U.S. history has put an uncomfortable spotlight on the governor, a former Duke employee of nearly 30 years, as well as on a state environmental agency, which critics say has failed to properly enforce groundwater regulations. And a debate over environmental clean-up at hundreds of coal ash dumps around the country has been reignited. Beneath the headlines and bureaucracy are the many farmers left wondering whether the river they rely on is safe.

LARRY BURNETT: I've got cattle grazing on the bottoms and drinking water out of the river right now. They have ever since, and they've been doing it all winter.

(SOUNDBITE OF COWS MOOING)

TIBERII: Larry Burnett has 400 cattle on his farm in Virginia, about 25 miles downstream from the spill site.

BURNETT: My biggest concern would be, first off, is it safe, and will it be safe for the next generation with all of these deposits around.

TIBERII: He says fortunately, the cows seem just fine. The rural landscape along the North Carolina-Virginia border is a collage of windy roads, small churches and farms - cattle, dairy, soybean, wheat and corn. They're here because of the river. So, too, is Duke Energy. When coal ash spilled into the water after a pipe broke, in went arsenic, selenium and other heavy metals. The long-term environmental effects on fish, wildlife, soil and even cows are not yet known.

Will Strader is with North Carolina State University. He works with local farmers on pest, dirt and water issues. His livelihood depends on theirs.

WILL STRADER: The biggest concerns that I had were livestock drinking from the river, irrigation, irrigating with the water having any kinds of contaminants in it, applying it to the land, and also flooding of the river bottoms.

TIBERII: Despite a wet few weeks, no flooding has taken place since the spill. Researchers at NC State are analyzing samples of water and sediment taken from the river. Strader's colleagues want to determine how much water could safely be applied to the land.

STRADER: Hopefully, within the week, we'll have a statement from them on whether or not it's safe, but things are looking very positive right now.

TIBERII: One of those crop farmers patiently awaiting positive news is Jerry Apple. Despite the name, Apple produces corn on about 250 acres of land. He uses the river for irrigation.

JERRY APPLE: If we pump something out there and it got into the land and, you know, it might cause problems a year or two down the road, and that's really kind of what we're kind of worried about.

TIBERII: Apple says if the river is determined to be unsafe, he will switch this summer from corn to soybeans, which require much less water. That would cut his profits by about 25 percent.

As farmers wait, the general feeling seems to be one of optimism. But...

WAYNE FITZPATRICK: Public perception is the great unknown. You know, how is this going to be accepted or not accepted?

TIBERII: Wayne Fitzpatrick is a Virginia dairy farmer and conservationist. He's involved with the Dan River Basin Association, and has concerns about market prices of goods, as well as tourism.

FITZPATRICK: Well upstream of the spill site we've already had anecdotal reminders that people are cancelling their summer cabin reservations and their kayak rentals.

TIBERII: Upstream, there don't appear to be any legitimate environmental concerns because of the spill. Downstream from the spill, the North Carolina Health Department has advised people to avoid contact with the water, for now.

Fitzpatrick says it took just a few hours for a broken pipe and all that coal ash to change the complexion of the Dan River. He expects it will be years before the damage - real and perceived - is fixed.

For NPR News, I'm Jeff Tiberii, along the Dan River. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

EnvironmentCoal AshMorning Edition
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii first started posing questions to strangers after dinner at La Cantina Italiana, in Massachusetts, when he was two-years-old. Jeff grew up in Wayland, Ma., an avid fan of the Boston Celtics, and took summer vacations to Acadia National Park (ME) with his family. He graduated from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism, and moved to North Carolina in 2006. His experience with NPR member stations WAER (Syracuse), WFDD (Winston-Salem) and now WUNC, dates back 15 years.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii