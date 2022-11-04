NC Supreme Court orders historic transfer of education funding

The North Carolina Supreme Court has issued its decision in the landmark Leandro case, ordering the state legislature to spend $1.75 billion in public school funding.

The court ruled 4-to-3 in favor of funding a plan to improve public schools across the state. The vote was split along party lines. Justice Robin Hudson, a Democrat, wrote the majority opinion and Justice Phil Berger Jr., a Republican, wrote the dissent.

“The State has proven — for an entire generation — either unable or unwilling to fulfill its constitutional duty,” Hudson wrote. “Now, this Court must determine whether that duty is a binding obligation or an unenforceable suggestion. We hold the former: the State may not indefinitely violate the constitutional rights of North Carolina schoolchildren without consequence.”

The comprehensive remedial plan was part of a settlement between Attorney General Josh Stein's office and low-wealth school districts that originally sued the state in 1994. Those districts claimed the state was not meeting the rights of children “to the privilege of education,” as granted in the state constitution.

Republican House and Senate leaders in the General Assembly sought to overturn a lower court’s order to fund the settlement, appealing the case to the North Carolina Supreme Court. They assert the case hinges on the separation of powers between branches of government, arguing that no court has the power to order the state legislature to spend tax dollars.

“The state constitution explicitly recognizes that it is for the General Assembly to develop educational policy and to provide for its funding in keeping with its legislative authority,” wrote Phil Berger, Jr. in his dissenting opinion.

The court’s opinion today orders the General Assembly to fund the second and third years of an 8-year plan, at an estimated cost of about $1.75 billion. Some line items already enacted in part or in full in the most recent state budget would count toward that total.

The plan would inject funding into teacher recruitment and support, early childhood education, teacher pay and much more. It would expand school funding for low wealth school districts, at-risk children and students with disabilities.

Two of the biggest ticket items in the plan — for fiscal year 2022 and 2023 — is to increase teachers and instructional staff pay and to fund “enhancement” teachers that teach art, music and physical education.

Susan Book is the mother of a student with disabilities in Wake County Public Schools, and a member of Every Child NC, a coalition of organizations and families that have advocated for full funding of the Leandro comprehensive remedial plan.

“We’re in tears, we’re celebrating,” said Book. “We are ecstatic that this has come to fruition.”

Leaders in the North Carolina General Assembly have not yet responded to the news of the order.

Book says she and other advocates are concerned about whether lawmakers will comply with the order.

“I always have concerns,” Book said. “I’m from North Carolina and I’ve watched what I’ve watched over the years as our General Assembly has picked away at our education system.”

Governor Roy Cooper issued the following statement: “It’s our constitutional duty to ensure every child has access to a sound basic education. As the NC Supreme Court has affirmed today, we must do more for our students all across North Carolina."

