First look: Raleigh releases Red Hat Amphitheater renderings

Director and General Manager of the Raleigh Convention and Performing Complex Kerry Painter and the City of Raleigh have revealed early images of what music fans can expect the new Red Hat Amphitheater to look like when it opens in the Spring of 2026.

The new venue will be located one block south of the amphitheater's current location and have a capacity of 6,500. The new venue is also said to have better sound and more food and drink options for attendees. It will also feature a design that keeps sound pointing toward downtown instead of the current configuration that sends noise toward close-by neighborhoods.

Last year, Red Hat hosted more than 50 concerts from artists like Chappell Roan, Vampire Weekend, and Tate McRae. These shows brought in more than $33 million for the city of Raleigh. The venue also hosts The Rink, a popular ice skating rink that is open from late November until mid January every year. In 2024 more than 24,000 people bought tickets to either skate or attend the rink.

These changes will have no disruption on the venue's 2025 season. Artists such as The Black Keys, Pixies, and The Red Clay Strays will have stops at Red Hat during the current venue's final year.