Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

First look: Raleigh releases Red Hat Amphitheater renderings

WUNC | By Brian Burns
Published March 11, 2025 at 11:21 AM EDT
Designs for Red Hat Amphitheater
City of Raleigh
Designs for Red Hat Amphitheater

Director and General Manager of the Raleigh Convention and Performing Complex Kerry Painter and the City of Raleigh have revealed early images of what music fans can expect the new Red Hat Amphitheater to look like when it opens in the Spring of 2026.

The new venue will be located one block south of the amphitheater's current location and have a capacity of 6,500. The new venue is also said to have better sound and more food and drink options for attendees. It will also feature a design that keeps sound pointing toward downtown instead of the current configuration that sends noise toward close-by neighborhoods.

City of Raleigh
City of Raleigh
City of Raleigh

Last year, Red Hat hosted more than 50 concerts from artists like Chappell Roan, Vampire Weekend, and Tate McRae. These shows brought in more than $33 million for the city of Raleigh. The venue also hosts The Rink, a popular ice skating rink that is open from late November until mid January every year. In 2024 more than 24,000 people bought tickets to either skate or attend the rink.

City of Raleigh
City of Raleigh
City of Raleigh

These changes will have no disruption on the venue's 2025 season. Artists such as The Black Keys, Pixies, and The Red Clay Strays will have stops at Red Hat during the current venue's final year.

Designs for Red Hat Amphitheater
City of Raleigh
Designs for Red Hat Amphitheater
Tags
Economy Red Hat AmphitheaterRaleighLocal Music
Brian Burns
Brian Burns is the WUNC music reporter
See stories by Brian Burns
More Stories