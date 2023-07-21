Bringing The World Home To You

© 2023 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business & Economy

North Carolina unemployment rate falls to 3.3% in June

WUNC | By Associated Press
Published July 21, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT
Photo of people work at computers in an industrial-style modern office. Backs of two individuals center of frame.
Israel Andrade
/
Unsplash

North Carolina’s unemployment rate fell to 3.3% for June, the state Commerce Department said on Friday, continuing a slow decline that began late last year.

May’s seasonally adjusted rate was 3.4%. The last month-over-month increase based on revised figures occurred last August, when the rate reached 3.9%. The U.S. rate in June was 3.6%.

The commerce office reported that the number of employed people in the state grew by 14,580 during June to almost 5.05 million, while those unemployed dropped by 3,060 to 172,680.

Based on another counting format from monthly worksite surveys, the department said seasonally adjusted total nonfarm employment grew by 4,900 to almost 4.91 million workers. The business and professional services sector and the manufacturing sector reported the largest numerical employment growth based on the surveys.

Tags
Business & Economy UnemploymentJobsNC Commerce Department
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
More Stories