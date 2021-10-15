Bringing The World Home To You

Arts & Culture

Photos: After COVID hiatus, the North Carolina State Fair is back

North Carolina Public Radio | By Mitchell Northam
Published October 15, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT
North Carolina State Fair
Mitchell Northam
/
WUNC
Near the end of the state fair's opening night, a colorful cotton candy vendor stands alone.

Turkey legs hover over smokers, Oreos are plunged into vats of oil, and kids whirl around on classic rides.

After a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Carolina State Fair is back on in Raleigh.

Opening night — which coincided with the season-opener for the Carolina Hurricanes hockey team, creating a traffic frenzy — was Oct. 14. The first-night crowd was modest, but lines for food that can only be had at fairs, like caramel apples and overstuffed steak sandwiches, ran long with hungry attendees. Some wore masks and some didn't; the fair isn't mandating them. The festivities will run through Oct. 24.

WUNC went out to the fair on opening night and captured the atmosphere in photos.

North Carolina State Fair
Mitchell Northam

Near the beginning of the night, a game vendor makes sure he's stocked up on toys for eager kids that might show up.

North Carolina State Fair
Mitchell Northam

A woman and a man ride across the night sky in Raleigh on The State Fair Flyer.

North Carolina State Fair
Mitchell Northam

The Ferris wheel remains a popular and bright attraction at the state fair.

North Carolina State Fair
Mitchell Northam

Two ponies take breaks between giving rides to children at the state fair.

North Carolina State Fair
Mitchell Northam

Six-year-old Jax Brady takes a ride down the slide. With a short line, this was one of many trips he took.

North Carolina State Fair
Mitchell Northam

One fairgoer happily marches away after acquiring a roasted corn on the cob.

North Carolina State Fair
Mitchell Northam

A young girl eagerly awaits the giant frosted blue donut she's ordered.

North Carolina State Fair
Mitchell Northam

A cook stands over his collection of simmering sausages.

North Carolina State Fair
Mitchell Northam

Chocolate and peanut butter, battered, deep fried and covered in powdered sugar. What could be better?

North Carolina State Fair
Mitchell Northam

A state fair staple: turkey legs, smoked low and slow.

North Carolina State Fair
Mitchell Northam

One young woman tries her luck at the pop-a-shot.

North Carolina State Fair
Mitchell Northam

A vendor drowns a funnel cake in powdered sugar.

North Carolina State Fair
Mitchell Northam

Competitors in the water gun race await for a winner to be crowned.

North Carolina State Fair
Mitchell Northam

Fried, bite-size curds from the Hot Wisconsin Cheese stand were a popular snack.

North Carolina State Fair
Mitchell Northam

Things wind down near the end of the night at Smitty's Apples.

Mitchell Northam
Mitchell Northam is a Digital Producer for WUNC. His work has been featured at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, SB Nation, the Orlando Sentinel and Sports Illustrated. He is a graduate of Salisbury University and is also a voter in the AP Top 25 poll for women's college basketball.
