VIDEO PREMIERE: Letters To A Young Ghost 'Bluebird'

WUNC Music is excited to give you a first look at the video for 'Bluebird' by the Raleigh, NC electropop duo Letters To A Young Ghost. The video stars Jacki Huntington (of TOW3RS, Teevee Nicks, and See Gulls) and was also shot by Huntington after the duo sent her 15 balloons and asked her to film herself roller skating to the track.

Of the song itself, songwriter Robin Vuchnich had this to say: "While several songs on the EP are concretely about something (the former POTUS, police shootings, broken relationships) this one is an exception. It’s a surrealist balloon ride gone awry I guess. I never intended to keep those lyrics, I just liked the rhythm and alliteration against the beats and figured we could change them later, but then found they worked kind of nicely. I think generally the goal was that the song illustrate the feeling of being carried away by something to the point of euphoria, even perhaps losing our bearings and hitting a glass window — which is always a possibility when flying."

Check out the video here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=crhTpZDNC0E

Letters To A Young Ghost is Robin Vuchnich (songwriter, synth, vocals, production) and Sarah Fuller (beats, backing vocals, production).

You can purchase the 'Letters To A Young Ghost' EP at Bandcamp, where all proceeds are going to the ACLU. It's also available on Spotify.