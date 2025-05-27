‘Save Lake Chatuge’ community members rally against TVA

Community members rallied against the Tennessee Valley Authority's plans to drain manmade Lake Chatuge for repairs for up to 8 years.

Save Lake Chatuge, a group of local community members founded last year, is calling for the TVA to change course or risk destroying the local economy.

Kevin Clem, spokesperson for Save Lake Chatuge, is the third generation owner of Boundary Waters Resort and Marina on the lake.

“It would be complete devastation for our entire community. It's not just the lakefront businesses, it's everything,” Clem said.

The 13-mile-long dam stretches across the Hiwassee River in Western North Carolina into north Georgia, according to the TVA .

The lake, built in 1942, became a recreational favorite in far Western North Carolina with swimming, boating and a mountain bike trail.

“There's a lot of people who fell in love with this area because of the lake, and there are a lot of people who have chosen their retirement here because of the lake,” Clem said, citing local attractions around the lake including a concert venue and pickleball courts.

“It's all driven by the tourism because of the lake, and you know if you start seeing the hotels and restaurants close, then Chatuge is no longer an attractive venue for any of that,” he said.

The Save Lake Chatuge group started to fight against the invasive parrot feather weed problem in the lake, Clem said.

He said the group successfully raised funds and spotted the spread of the plant. The challenge of the TVA’s plans requires community support for change rather than funds, he said.

“We are doing everything we can to push back and influence the TVA both through community pressure and political pressure to give us better solutions and a much shorter drawdown,” Clem said.

The drawdown, or amount that the TVA would lower the lake’s water level, would allow repairs to a spillway on the Lake Chatuge Dam.

According to the TVA, the project would address potential risks to the dam’s spillway. The spillway safety would be if there was a major flood like Hurricane Helene, TVA Dam Safety Project Manager Chris Saucier explained on the Authority’s website.

“It's not as if we're dealing with an emergency condition. We feel like we have interim processes in place that allow us to use the spillway when we need it,” Saucier said in the video.

The TVA’s Notice of Intent about the project listed five project options, which include no action, two options for rehabilitation of the existing spillway and two options for building a new spillway.

The drawdown for these plans ranges from four years to eight years. All options except the first include additional improvements to the powerhouse, valves and piping, according to the TVA .

During construction, which is expected to begin in late 2027 or early 2028, the crest trail, as well as the local swimming beach, would be closed, according to the TVA.

The TVA held two public meetings to speak with community members and share information about the project, including one on May 13 in Young Harris, GA , as well as a virtual meeting on May 15 .

Clems attended the May 13 meeting and said he was told that the TVA was working on new options that would be presented in late summer. He said speaking with TVA officials at the public meeting has been helpful, but there is still a need for new policies.

“I’m cautiously optimistic,” Clem said. “It's hard to just completely take faith in what they're saying because better estimates and a reduced drawdown could mean ‘hey, we're going to draw down the lake two to three years instead of four to eight years,’ but two to three years is still devastating.”

He said two to three years without the lake would put his marina and many other local spots out of business.

Local officials weigh in

Rep. Karl Gillespie (R-120), who represents the six westernmost counties, shared updates on the process in a May 9 statement.

“Residents, local officials, and business owners have expressed strong concerns about the potential economic impact of any extended drawdown, given Lake Chatuge’s importance to tourism and regional commerce,” Gillespie said in the statement. “My office is actively monitoring this issue, and while TVA falls under federal purview, I remain committed to working with federal, state, and local stakeholders to advocate for a solution that protects both public safety and our local economy.”

Gillespie encouraged all local residents to participate in the public comment period.

Clay County Board of Commissioners released a statement on May 10 outlining safety concerns about the dam’s aging infrastructure, especially in light of recent weather events, including Hurricane Helene and the recent earthquake. The statement said safety needs to be prioritized, along with the economic impact that closing the lake would have on the region.

“Our people’s safety is non-negotiable, and our economic stability is vital. We believe both can be achieved through thoughtful, innovative, and community-focused solutions,” Chairman Dr. Rob Peck said in a statement. “Clay County will continue to champion a path forward that protects lives and livelihoods alike.”

The public comment period for community members to share feedback with the TVA extends through May 28. Public comments may be submitted online, by email to NEPA@tva.gov, or by mail to Erica McLamb, NEPA Project Manager, 1101 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402.